B2BX Tops One Day Volume of $90,765.00 (B2B)

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One B2BX token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Tidex, YoBit and CoinExchange. B2BX has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $90,765.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, B2BX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00376082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00192522 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About B2BX

B2BX was first traded on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,358,491 tokens. B2BX’s official website is www.b2bx.exchange . The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX . B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Tidex and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2BX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

