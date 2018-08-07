B. Riley Raises Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Price Target to $16.50

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHH. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Armada Hoffler Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

AHH stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $754.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

