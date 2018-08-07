B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Silicon Motion Technology opened at $55.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 85.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,189,000 after buying an additional 1,094,199 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 321,154 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.