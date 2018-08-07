B. Riley Comments on Pandora Media Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (P)

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pandora Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the Internet radio service will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pandora Media’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

P opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.63. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,285 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,008 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 361,462 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $48,647.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 604,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $322,977.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

