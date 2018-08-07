Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axsome Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8754631736031 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Axsome Therapeutics traded up $0.07, reaching $2.62, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 186,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 31,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

