Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

