Axalta Coating Systems Ltd to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Axalta Coating Systems opened at $30.39 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,098,458.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 20,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $640,447.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,920 shares of company stock worth $19,367,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

