Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,152,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,379,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 983,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,392,000 after purchasing an additional 784,193 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,454,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,820,000 after purchasing an additional 382,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 449,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 277,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

