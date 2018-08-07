Avis Budget Group (CAR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05-9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 4,965,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $310,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

