Avianca (AVH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.15

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 208953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

AVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avianca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Get Avianca alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avianca by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avianca by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.