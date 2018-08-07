AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea Sells 2,000 Shares

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities opened at $180.21 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $569.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 92,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 192.3% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.53.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

