Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.82, hitting $5.20, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 963,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,034 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $683,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

