Auroracoin (AUR) Trading Down 26% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular exchanges including ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $3,000.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00304964 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00065622 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 8,658,139 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

