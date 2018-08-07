Aurora DAO Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Aurora DAO has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $48,754.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Aurora DAO token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00389135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00191600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,582,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao . Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.