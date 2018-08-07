Aurora DAO (AURA) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora DAO has a market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $63,419.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014084 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00384181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00193060 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,582,967 tokens. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com . The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao . The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aurora DAO Token Trading

Aurora DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.