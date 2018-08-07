AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Decreased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,436 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.