AtriCure (ATRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AtriCure to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $30.38. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,583. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 368,509 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AtriCure by 481.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 13.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

