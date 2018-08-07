AtriCure (ATRC) Price Target Raised to $34.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of AtriCure traded up $0.25, hitting $32.10, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 271,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.28. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,846.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,306 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in AtriCure by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 201,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

