Athene (ATH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.
ATH opened at $49.23 on Friday. Athene has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
