Athene (ATH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH opened at $49.23 on Friday. Athene has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Athene will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.