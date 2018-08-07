Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.98). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($4.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($3.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics traded down $0.05, hitting $36.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 287,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,582. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $177,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,756,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $350,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,382,628.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,484. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,236,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,844,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 882,180 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $18,585,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,583,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

