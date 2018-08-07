AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.27) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,250 ($68.98) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,541 ($72.80).

AZN stock opened at GBX 5,846 ($76.81) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.53).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

