AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.27) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,250 ($68.98) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,541 ($72.80).

AZN stock opened at GBX 5,846 ($76.81) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.53).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

