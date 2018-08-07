Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Comerica by 47.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

