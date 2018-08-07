Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 136.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 241.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 187.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,508.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

