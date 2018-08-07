Assetmark Inc. Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,199 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after buying an additional 4,974,081 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,226,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,499,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,099,000 after buying an additional 529,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,948,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,762,000 after buying an additional 82,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.82% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,017 shares of company stock worth $602,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

