ASGN Inc (ASGN) Insider Sells $1,152,175.65 in Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) insider Theodore S. Hanson sold 12,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,152,175.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,156,145.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.65, hitting $92.10, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,142. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

