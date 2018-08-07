Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Earns Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 181.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

