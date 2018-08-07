ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,667.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000.

ARK Innovation ETF opened at $45.94 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.