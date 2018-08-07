Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $30,132.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,121.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.39 or 0.05763201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $705.82 or 0.09936252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.01051396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00265056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.01656391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.02631735 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00351212 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.