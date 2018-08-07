Argus Trading Down 21.5% This Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Argus has a total market capitalization of $9,758.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argus has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004387 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00304500 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064786 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

