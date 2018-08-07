Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $849.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados opened at $6.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Arcos Dorados announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

