Archrock’s (AROC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Archrock (NYSE:AROC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $14.75 price target on the energy company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AROC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Archrock from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Archrock traded up $0.32, reaching $13.42, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 8,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,536. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,572.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 23.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

