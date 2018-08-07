Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $32,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $28,649,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 222.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,216,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $25,887,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $4,841,299.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

