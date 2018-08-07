Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland opened at $49.95 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,843. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

