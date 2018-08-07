Arcblock Price Tops $0.28 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Arcblock has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003948 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003485 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00389714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00192414 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,377,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene, BitMart, DDEX, Kucoin, LBank, DragonEX, Huobi, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.