Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($4.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 259.46% and a negative net margin of 686.10%. On average, analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences opened at $6.60 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -5.77. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

A number of research firms have commented on RKDA. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

