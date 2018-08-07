Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arbutus Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5712161584524 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.86 and a current ratio of 16.86. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 515.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares in the company, valued at $12,347,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,655,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $433,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

