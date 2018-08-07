ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.