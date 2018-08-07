Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aratana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PETX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $49,851.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,967 shares in the company, valued at $455,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics opened at $4.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.37. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.78.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

