Aramark (ARMK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. Aramark has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 7,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.