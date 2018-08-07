AquariusCoin Reaches Market Cap of $185,730.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $185,730.00 and $4.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000446 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,104.56 or 2.68324452 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009197 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00075391 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,857,972 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

