Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 272.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $159,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

Shares of APTV opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.24 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

