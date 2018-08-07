Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,624 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222,175 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $586,702,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,992 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,764,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,148,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $48.84 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

