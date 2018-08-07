Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Apple by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $337,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Apple by 180.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $257,300,000 after acquiring an additional 957,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.46.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple opened at $207.99 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1,019.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $208.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

