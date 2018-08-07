Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $199.00. They now have a "market perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $207.00.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $208.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $184.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Apple was given a new $202.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Apple was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple's Services segment has become the new cash cow for the company. The segment is expected to grow strongly driven by increasing adoption of Apple Music & Apple Pay. Further, the higher ASP of iPhone X is also expected to boost the top-line growth. Going ahead, we believe Apple’s foray into fast-growing technologies like autonomous vehicle, artificial intelligence (AI) & AR/VR will drive growth. Nevertheless, lower shipments of iPhone X due to lack of demand can hurt top-line, particularly due to significant competition in most of its operating markets. The rise of feature-rich smartphones at a much cheaper price also remains a major headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/10/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

7/9/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2018 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2018 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2018 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.97. 1,759,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,794,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $208.74. The company has a market cap of $1,022.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $217,288,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 660,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,795,000 after buying an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Apple by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 280,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,549,000 after buying an additional 103,230 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

