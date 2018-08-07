Apple (AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.46.

Shares of Apple traded up $0.60, reaching $207.99, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 33,402,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,794,570. The stock has a market cap of $1,019.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $830,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,527.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $332,905,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

