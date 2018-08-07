AppFolio Inc (APPF) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $2,209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $7,065,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. Morgan Stanley cut AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio opened at $74.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 153.70 and a beta of 0.79.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

