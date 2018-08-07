AppFolio Inc (APPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppFolio from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,209,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 365,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio traded up $0.80, reaching $75.40, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 127,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.29 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

