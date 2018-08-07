Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Apollo Endosurgery traded down $0.14, reaching $8.41, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 34,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,715. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.11. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Crawford purchased 363,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Newton purchased 72,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $399,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 440,772 shares of company stock worth $2,424,246. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

