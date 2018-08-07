Aperio Group LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,769 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.53% of MFA Finl Inc/SH worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH opened at $7.67 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.41.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

