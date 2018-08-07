Aperio Group LLC Acquires 56,090 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 74.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000,000 after acquiring an additional 49,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 417,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 90,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms opened at $103.34 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.33. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cfra set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.